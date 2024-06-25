SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.89. The stock had a trading volume of 726,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,388,552. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.