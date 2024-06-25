Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.20% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,839.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $412,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,433 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,865. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SFM stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,319. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.98. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $82.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

