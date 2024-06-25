Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,320,584. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.48. The stock has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

