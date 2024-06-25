Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 25,860 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 9,549% compared to the typical volume of 268 put options.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,439,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,862. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $146.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 971,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 612,815 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 198,712 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 252,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 49,223 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 414,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

