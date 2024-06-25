StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.14.

ILMN opened at $110.24 on Friday. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $201.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $407,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 133.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,315 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

