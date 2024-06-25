StockNews.com Downgrades Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Evercore ISI started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $133.62 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $93.02 and a 12 month high of $148.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.10 and its 200 day moving average is $135.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,108.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,697 shares of company stock worth $11,975,615 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

