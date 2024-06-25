StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UBFO stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 27.07%.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Jagroop Gill purchased 4,543 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,936.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,071,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,737. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,394 shares of company stock worth $197,794. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

