Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STOK. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $746.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.88. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stoke Therapeutics

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,843,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,786,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $67,663.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,293.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $41,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,843,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,786,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,696,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 739,902 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,073,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,543 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,368,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Further Reading

