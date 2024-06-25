Strategic Planning Group LLC Buys 1,426 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.97. 5,560,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,331. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.478 dividend. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 74.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

