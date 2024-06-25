Strategic Planning Group LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 259.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,918 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,808 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 2.1% of Strategic Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 205.1% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 58,871 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,573 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 215.1% in the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,839 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 200.1% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 15,570 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,421,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,132,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.92. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at $244,687,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at $244,687,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.