Strategic Planning Group LLC Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.2 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $510.29. The stock had a trading volume of 640,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,675. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.38. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

