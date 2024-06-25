Strategic Planning Group LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Strategic Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 45,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 557,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 99,017 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 770,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,915. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.21.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

