Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,307,938 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 791,666 shares.The stock last traded at $41.07 and had previously closed at $43.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Down 9.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.49.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPCR. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $252,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Articles

