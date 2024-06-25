Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SYK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

SYK stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.65. 890,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,241. The company has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 17.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 26.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

