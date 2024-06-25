Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE SMLP opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $374.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.37.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $16.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $118.87 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Summit Midstream Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

In other news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,033.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.

