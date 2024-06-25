Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 4,361 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOV. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.0 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.37. 23,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a market cap of $266.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.