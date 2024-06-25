Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 198,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.78. 317,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,731. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.83.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.