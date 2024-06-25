Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Down 4.5%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $22.68. Approximately 481,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 897,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.66 million. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,145.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 7,987.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,504,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,282 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 511.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 165,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 138,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.