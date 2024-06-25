SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 33.3 %

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05.

