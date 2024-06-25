Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.28 and last traded at $32.08. 129,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,381,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.69.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.66 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $356,000.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,304.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $356,000.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,304.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,444 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $235,670.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,434.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,214 shares of company stock worth $6,030,760 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic in the first quarter worth $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 166.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

