Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sysco by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 35,453 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Sysco Trading Down 0.0 %

Sysco stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.55. 360,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.