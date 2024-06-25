Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Sets New 1-Year High at $129.88

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $129.88 and last traded at $129.83, with a volume of 1496713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.58.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,691 shares of company stock worth $4,894,563. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 8.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

