TD Cowen Boosts Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $282.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $260.00 to $282.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.70.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY traded up $14.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,899,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,057. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.75 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $238.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 189,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,203,000 after buying an additional 77,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after acquiring an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 630.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.