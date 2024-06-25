TD Cowen Lowers Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $155.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSX. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.79.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $138.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $90.86 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

