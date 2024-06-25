Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Teck Resources Price Performance

NYSE TECK opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

