Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by New Street Research

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at New Street Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. New Street Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.62.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.22. 45,090,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,345,141. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

