The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Cut by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Boeing by 563.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 861.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BA traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,730,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,582,234. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.98. The company has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.