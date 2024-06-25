The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up 1.1% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.66. 820,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.22 and its 200-day moving average is $192.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $261.58.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

