The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Increased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 22,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $51,692,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.4 %

HD traded down $4.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $350.88. 4,145,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,198. The stock has a market cap of $347.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

