The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Home Depot by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Home Depot by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 300.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $12.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.34. 4,977,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

