Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. City State Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $172.21. The stock had a trading volume of 692,795 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.37 and its 200-day moving average is $158.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

