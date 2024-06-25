Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 114,230 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 239.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,230 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 3.1 %

NYCB stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,816,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,289,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 310.00 and a beta of 0.98. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

Read Our Latest Report on New York Community Bancorp

About New York Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.