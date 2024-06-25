Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 285 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 10,185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 69,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,027,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,187,021. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded NIKE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

