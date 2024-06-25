Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

WaFd Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFDP traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 28,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,792. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. WaFd, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

