Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $574,000 Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Teleflex by 124.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 15.9% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $198.62. The company had a trading volume of 315,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,452. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.89. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $262.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.29.

View Our Latest Report on Teleflex

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.