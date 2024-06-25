Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 144 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $166.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,323,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,255. The firm has a market cap of $393.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Argus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

