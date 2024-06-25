Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 0.4 %

HTLFP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

