Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,630. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

