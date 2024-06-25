Threshold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.43 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, Threshold has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $237.61 million and $9.43 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,763.23 or 1.00031239 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012300 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00080290 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,815,259.93422 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02296904 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $13,334,717.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.