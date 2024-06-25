Thunder Brawl (THB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.68 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $4.68 million and $20,164.17 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.0291469 USD and is up 4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $33,232.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

