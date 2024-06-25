Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 0.8%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.65. 3,592,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 27,541,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 415,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 150,247 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1,038.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,137 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 155,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

