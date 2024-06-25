TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Trading Up 1%

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 211 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 207.50 ($2.63). 804,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,289,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.50 ($2.61).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TCAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TP ICAP Group from GBX 256 ($3.25) to GBX 326 ($4.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
TP ICAP Group Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Nicolas Breteau sold 122,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.83), for a total value of £272,934.16 ($346,231.33). 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About TP ICAP Group
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.
