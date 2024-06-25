TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on July 8th

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 40.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of TCON stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
