Trex (NYSE:TREX) Shares Gap Down to $78.93

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.93, but opened at $77.19. Trex shares last traded at $75.29, with a volume of 65,116 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,613,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Trex by 516.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,600,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after buying an additional 1,341,419 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 938,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,702,000 after buying an additional 670,665 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Trex by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,102,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,638,000 after buying an additional 660,536 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Trex by 910.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 447,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,558,000 after buying an additional 402,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

