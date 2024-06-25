Triad Investment Management Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 0.8% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.10. 1,377,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.88. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $269.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

