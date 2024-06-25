TRON (TRX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $257.50 Million

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion and $257.50 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001291 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000694 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000594 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000586 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000667 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.
TRON Coin Profile
TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,226,905,125 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TRON
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
