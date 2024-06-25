TrueMark Investments LLC Purchases 3,562 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

TrueMark Investments LLC increased its position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Structure Therapeutics worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,304,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,411,000 after buying an additional 1,157,006 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,875,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,647,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GPCR stock traded down $3.72 on Tuesday, hitting $39.96. 2,187,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,936. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

