TrueMark Investments LLC Sells 369 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TrueMark Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.8% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,940,000 after buying an additional 429,979 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after buying an additional 629,032 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,905,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,717,000 after buying an additional 449,387 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,011,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,917,821. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.