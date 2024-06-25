TrueMark Investments LLC Takes $2.22 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. Hershey makes up 2.0% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Hershey by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $261.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.31%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

