UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.04. Approximately 1,432,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 9,840,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 875.6% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

